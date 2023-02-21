Arts and letters academy votes in Everett, Coppola, others

“It’s cliche to say that being elected to the Academy is an honor, but that is exactly what it is,” Everett told The Associated Press recently. “I’m excited to be a member and to perhaps influence, if not the direction, then the health of American letters.”

The academy on Tuesday announced it had also voted in sculptors Huma Bhabha and Arlene Shechet and visual artist Shirin Neshat.

Besides Everett, new literary members are the fiction writer and translator Lore Segal, the critic and memoir writer Vivian Gornick, essayist and novelist Phillip Lopate and fiction writer Yiyun Li.

Dancer-choreographer Yvonne Rainer and the playwright-actor Anna Deavere Smith also were elected, with Smith saying she was honored to join so many people she admired “in this fine community of arts and letters.”

Others joining the academy include the architects Merrill Elam, Michael Maltzan and Maurice Cox, the design director of the National Endowment of the Arts under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Musicians voted in include Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Roger Reynolds, experimental composer-performer Pamela Z and jazz orchestra leader Maria Schneider, along with trumpeter-composer Wadada Leo Smith, composer-conductor-critic Carman Moore and composer-educator Adolphus Hailstork.