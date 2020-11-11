Artist gives life to Belgian boot-scrapers during pandemic

Another household's scraper compartment shows people standing on a globe. Lemmens made it for a family that enjoys traveling and has relatives around the world.

“Finding the figures is sometimes difficult” the artist said. “There are not a lot of models of people of color or people in different religious dress and other things. I often need to paint these myself.”

Other niches hold stories that are deeply personal.

Down a residential street lined with colorful houses, a white door has a message scratched onto it: “Here lived and played Tia — April 11, 2006-September 12, 2015.”

“This boot scraper scene is for this 9-year-old girl who used to sit on the doorstep,” Lemmens explained. “She unfortunately died in 2015. When I spoke with Tia’s mother, she mentioned that her daughter never stopped dreaming of another world. Her dream was to ride a horse on a beach. So, I created this scene in her boot scraper with the little girl riding a horse on the seaside surrounded by other children. The story was an inspiration to me that this little girl had the freedom in her mind to create her own ideal world.”

Creating in miniature is something Lemmens has done since childhood.

“I always played with Lego. I would put together a bakery, but then mold the croissants and breads and cakes out of clay myself and paint them different colors,” she said. “Then I started making things out of balsa wood because it’s easy to carve. My dad is a hobby carpenter, so I guess the influence always made me feel handy.”

The boot scraper project is certain to arouse curiosity during the months ahead in Antwerp, where a partial lockdown has residents not venturing far from home and keeping their distance from others. For some, a simple evening walk can feel like an adventure.

“Soon, there will be a walking map so people can find these boot scraper scenes,” Lemmens said.

