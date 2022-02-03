Art Cooley, co-founder of Environmental Defense Fund, dies

“Art had a warmth and charisma that radiated through EDF board meetings and helped bring people together in common cause,'' said EDF’s longtime president, Fred Krupp. "For all of us who carry the EDF torch ... knowing Art will go down as one of the great satisfactions of our lives.”

Cooley and his associates used science to challenge industry groups in court and helped establish the right of ordinary citizens to sue the government to protect human health and the environment, EDF said in a statement.

Cooley's death leaves Charles Wurster as the group's last surviving co-founder. Another co-founder, Dennis Puleston, died in 2001.