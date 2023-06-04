X

Arson investigation underway after fire burns Los Angeles church for second time in 2 years

National & World News
9 hours ago
Authorities say an arson investigation is under way after fire damaged a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles church for the second time in less than two years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson investigation was under way Sunday after fire damaged a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles church for the second time in less than two years, authorities.

Flames broke out shorty before 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church and spread into a balcony, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

More than 30 firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze at the two-story church in the Watts neighborhood, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze occurred as St. John's was undergoing renovations from another fire that caused major damage in February 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After the earlier fire, worshippers moved services to the parking lot, where they were still being held as of this weekend, the Times said.

The church, built in the Spanish Colonial style with a red-tile roof and beige exterior, is celebrating 97 years of ministry in the Watts community south of downtown LA, according to its Facebook page.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Georgia’s U.S. senators raise concerns about arrests of bail fund organizers11h ago

Woman accused of striking ticket agent after denied boarding at Atlanta airport
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
21h ago

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prince Harry's battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown
7m ago
Russia claims it thwarted Ukrainian attacks in provinces annexed by Moscow
17m ago
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
22m ago
Featured

Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
21h ago
Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top