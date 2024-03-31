Nation & World News

Arsenal Women's Frida Maanum collapses on the field during League Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in the English League Cup final against Chelsea
Arsenal's Frida Maanum goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)
2 hours ago

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in Sunday's English League Cup final against Chelsea.

The game was paused in stoppage time at the end of regulation at Molineux as paramedics treated the Norway international on the field.

The 24-year-old Maanum was taken off the field on a stretcher after seven minutes.

Arsenal said soon after that she was conscious.

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida,” Arsenal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 in extra time after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius checks on team mate Frida Maanum after she goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum receives medical attention after she goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum receives medical attention after she goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum leaves the pitch on a stretcher after receiving treatment from the medical staff during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum wins a header during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain

Credit: Henri Hollis

Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for April 10 fundraiser
1h ago

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta readies for eclipse excitement
2h ago

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta readies for eclipse excitement
2h ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session
The Latest

Credit: AP

Liverpool takes advantage in three-way title race as Man City and Arsenal draw
35m ago
The Trump camp and the White House clash over Biden's recognition of 'Transgender Day of...
35m ago
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race
Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’