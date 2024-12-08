Arsenal scores from corner again but held 1-1 by Fulham to drop points in Premier League title chase

Arsenal could only muster another goal from a corner in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team dropped two points in its bid to reel in Premier League leader Liverpool.

William Saliba — one of two scorers from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday — repeated the trick in the 52nd minute against Fulham to earn his team a point at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead in the 11th.

It helped Arsenal trim the gap to Liverpool to six points but will go down as a wasted opportunity, with the leaders inactive this round after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather.