Arsenal nears return to CL; Everton out of relegation zone

RELEGATION SCRAP

Losing at Arsenal sent Leeds into the drop zone alongside already-relegated Watford and Norwich, while Everton jumped out of the bottom three with a 2-1 win at Leicester.

Mason Holgate's header clinched the win for Everton on the half-hour after Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley had been canceled out by Leicester forward Patson Daka. Jordan Pickford’s saves for Everton made sure of the three points in the second half.

Frank Lampard’s Everton has the advantage of having three games remaining while Burnley and Leeds, which are a point below them have one match fewer.

EUROPA PURSUIT

Manchester United's worst-ever Premier League season — typified by a 4-0 collapse at Brighton on Saturday — has given West Ham hope of dislodging the fallen giant from fifth place.

A 4-0 victory over last-place Norwich kept West Ham in seventh place — enough for Europa Conference League qualification — but David Moyes’ side is only three points from sixth place with two games remaining and one in hand on United in the final Europa League spot.

Said Benrahma's double, a Michail Antonio strike and Manuel Lanzini's second-half penalty secured the emphatic win for West Ham, which was denied a place in this season's Europa League final by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

___

Caption Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, left, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, in London Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption Leicester's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption Everton's head coach Frank Lampard celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Everton won 2-1. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption West Ham United's Said Benrahma celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday May 8, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Credit: Joe Giddens