No comeback for Real Madrid as Arsenal is back in Champions League semifinals. VAR plays a key role

MADRID (AP) — Arsenal defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.
Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 first-leg win at home in London last week, keeping alive its chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. It will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.
Inter Milan advanced past Bayern Munich in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday. It will meet Barcelona in the other semifinal.
There was no historic comeback for Madrid this time. No late goals, no high drama, no magic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
The defending champion and record 15-time European winner fell short of the last four for the first time since 2020. It was seeking its third Champions League title in four seasons.
Its hopes of staging another comeback on Wednesday – like so many times before in recent years in the Champions League -- took a big hit when a five-minute VAR check overturned a penalty for a hold on Kylian Mbappé in the first half with the game tied 0-0.
Arsenal earlier had been awarded a penalty after a video review, but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick.
Saka was able to put Arsenal ahead from inside the area in the 65th minute, and Madrid couldn’t manage more than an equalizer by Vinícius Júnior a couple of minutes later after a defensive blunder by William Saliba.
Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the victory by scoring on a breakaway three minutes into stoppage time.
