Nation & World News
Nation & World News

No comeback for Real Madrid as Arsenal is back in Champions League semifinals. VAR plays a key role

Arsenal has defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions
Arsenal's Declan Rice, center right, grabs Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the box during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Declan Rice, center right, grabs Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the box during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Arsenal defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 first-leg win at home in London last week, keeping alive its chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. It will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Inter Milan advanced past Bayern Munich in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday. It will meet Barcelona in the other semifinal.

There was no historic comeback for Madrid this time. No late goals, no high drama, no magic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The defending champion and record 15-time European winner fell short of the last four for the first time since 2020. It was seeking its third Champions League title in four seasons.

Its hopes of staging another comeback on Wednesday – like so many times before in recent years in the Champions League -- took a big hit when a five-minute VAR check overturned a penalty for a hold on Kylian Mbappé in the first half with the game tied 0-0.

Arsenal earlier had been awarded a penalty after a video review, but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick.

Saka was able to put Arsenal ahead from inside the area in the 65th minute, and Madrid couldn’t manage more than an equalizer by Vinícius Júnior a couple of minutes later after a defensive blunder by William Saliba.

Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the victory by scoring on a breakaway three minutes into stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, right, reacts after saving a penalty shot by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring with teammate Benjamin Pavard, right, during the Champions League quarter final soccer match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at San Siro Stadium in Milan, North Italy, Wednesday April 16, 2025. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

10m ago

Barcelona advances to Champions League semifinals despite first loss of the year

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami pull off 3-goal rally to top LAFC and make CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

The Latest

Nashat Seiam, third from right, joins relatives and friends in prayer over the body of his granddaughter Ahlam, who was just days away from her first birthday, during her funeral after she was killed by an overnight Israeli airstrike on her home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025,.(AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)

Credit: AP

Israeli defense minister says troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely

8m ago

Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

10m ago

Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico as residents prepare for Easter weekend

11m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.