Arsenal hosts Real Madrid in 'biggest night' of Arteta's career

It’s been 19 years since Arsenal played Real Madrid in the Champions League
Real Madrid players during a training session at the Emirates Stadium, in London, Monday April 7, 2025, a day ahead of the 1st leg Champions League soccer match against Arsenal on Tuesday. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

50 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — It's been 19 years since Arsenal played Real Madrid in the Champions League. That was also the last time Arsenal came close to winning the competition, losing the 2006 final to Barcelona after beating Madrid in the round of 16.

The Gunners face Madrid again in the first leg of the quarterfinals at their Emirates Stadium home on Tuesday, and manager Mikel Arteta has already called it "the biggest night of my career.”

It could also be the biggest night the Emirates has seen since the stadium opened for the 2006-07 season.

“It’s been 20 years since we had this type of game and, for us, it’s a great opportunity to build our own story," Arteta said. "Eleven players, 60,000 fans, I am really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them. That’s the mindset that I want.”

Arsenal will have to overcome its latest long-term injury, to key defender Gabriel, but Bukayo Saka could make his first start in nearly four months after returning from hamstring surgery.

For Madrid, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has declared himself “fully fit” for the game after missing the team's last three matches with a knee injury.

Madrid is the defending champion and is looking for a seventh Champions League title since 2014. Arsenal has never won the competition.

In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan in the first leg. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe react, during a training session at the Emirates Stadium, in London, Monday April 7, 2025, a day ahead of the 1st leg Champions League soccer match against Arsenal on Tuesday. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, London, Monday, April 7, 2025, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Real Madrid on Tuesday. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, kicks past Los Angeles FC forward Nathan Ordaz during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, early Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Noticias SIN via AP)

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

