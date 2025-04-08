Arsenal hosts Real Madrid in 'biggest night' of Arteta's career

LONDON (AP) — It's been 19 years since Arsenal played Real Madrid in the Champions League. That was also the last time Arsenal came close to winning the competition, losing the 2006 final to Barcelona after beating Madrid in the round of 16.

The Gunners face Madrid again in the first leg of the quarterfinals at their Emirates Stadium home on Tuesday, and manager Mikel Arteta has already called it "the biggest night of my career.”

It could also be the biggest night the Emirates has seen since the stadium opened for the 2006-07 season.