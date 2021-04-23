Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle

Fan anger has been brewing since Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs announced they would join a breakaway Super League last Sunday. And it hasn't subsided even after Arsenal quit the 12-team Super League project on Tuesday night in the face of a growing public backlash, and apologized to fans.

Kroenke's son, Josh Kroenke, joined an Arsenal fans forum on Thursday, and supporters voiced their disdain at the decision to form a Super League without consulting them. Kroenke told them the family has “no intention” of selling the club.

Both teams' buses arrived earlier than normal on Friday before the bulk of the protesters arrived outside the stadium in order to ensure the match would go ahead. On Tuesday night, kickoff in the Chelsea-Brighton match was delayed by 15 minutes after Chelsea’s bus was slowed getting into Stamford Bridge because of protests.

Friday's protest appeared to be the biggest yet, with fans basking in the sunshine outside Emirates Stadium, many with beer cans in hand. It followed the protest at Chelsea and one outside Elland Road on Monday before Leeds' match with Liverpool, another club that aimed to join the Super League.

The project crumbled when all six English clubs withdrew on Tuesday. The Super League was proposed to be mainly closed, and a split from the Champions League where qualification is determined annually from domestic competitions.

Fans protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke before the English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London, Friday April 23, 2021. The fans want owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over its bid to join the failed Super League. (AP Photo / Frank Giffiths) Credit: Frank Giffiths Credit: Frank Giffiths

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, speaks with Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Apr 23, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Regan Credit: Michael Regan

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka smiles during a warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Apr 23, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Regan Credit: Michael Regan

Arsenal's Thomas Partey smiles during a warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Apr 23, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Regan Credit: Michael Regan

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, left, during a warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Apr 23, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Regan Credit: Michael Regan