Arsenal beats Ipswich 4-0 to keep Premier League title race going and Man United loses again

Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to be crowned Premier League champion after Arsenal thrashed Ipswich 4-0
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to be crowned Premier League champion after Arsenal routed Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday.

Runaway league leader Liverpool needs six more points to claim a record-equaling 20th English title, but three would have been enough if Arsenal had lost at Ipswich.

Such an upset never looked likely after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli gave Champions League semifinalist Arsenal a 2-0 halftime lead at Portman Road.

Trossard scored again after the break and Ethan Nwaneri rounded off the win before Liverpool played Leicester City later Sunday.

Wolves beat Manchester United 1-0 after Pablo Sarabia's brilliant second half free kick.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

