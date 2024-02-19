Arrests made after girl's body found encased in concrete and boy's remains in a suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.

The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday.

Police found the girl's remains in a metal container filled with concrete in a storage unit last month, according to authorities. The unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn't paid. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez.