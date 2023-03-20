BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
X

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
At least three Kenyan legislators and several protesters have been arrested in ongoing protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organized by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least three Kenyan legislators and several protesters have been arrested in protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organized by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto.

Hundreds of demonstrators spread across the city have not managed to reach the designated meeting point in the central business district as police dispersed them with teargas through the morning.

The opposition called for protests against Ruto who they say was not validly elected in the August 2022 elections. They are also blaming Ruto's administration for the rising cost of living.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said those arrested in the protests would be released after paying cash bail.

Bungei had over the weekend said police had denied the opposition permission to hold their protests and that any congregation would be illegal.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday insisted that protests would proceed as planned and demonstrators would march to State House, the official residence of the president.

Odinga said Kenyan citizens have a constitutional right to demonstrate and the role of the police is to protect them after they issue a notification in advance.

Police have been heavily deployed to State House with motorists and pedestrians being stopped from accessing the road there.

Most shops in Nairobi's central business district closed on Monday as business owners feared looting.

The leaders who have been arrested include the senate minority leader Stewart Madzayo and members of parliament Opiyo Wandati and Amina Mnyazi.

Other legislators who had turned up at the designated meeting point in the city were dispersed by the police with teargas. They retreated to parliament buildings where they announced that protests would continue through the afternoon.

Kenya’s opposition has in the past held violent demonstrations in which people have died.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas1h ago

Credit: Image by Screengrab

Longtime pastor Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead after car rolls over Buford Spring Connector onto expressway below
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Africans demonstrate and call for president to resign
13m ago
Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
17m ago
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
21m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top