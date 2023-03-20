Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday insisted that protests would proceed as planned and demonstrators would march to State House, the official residence of the president.

Odinga said Kenyan citizens have a constitutional right to demonstrate and the role of the police is to protect them after they issue a notification in advance.

Police have been heavily deployed to State House with motorists and pedestrians being stopped from accessing the road there.

Most shops in Nairobi's central business district closed on Monday as business owners feared looting.

The leaders who have been arrested include the senate minority leader Stewart Madzayo and members of parliament Opiyo Wandati and Amina Mnyazi.

Other legislators who had turned up at the designated meeting point in the city were dispersed by the police with teargas. They retreated to parliament buildings where they announced that protests would continue through the afternoon.

Kenya’s opposition has in the past held violent demonstrations in which people have died.

