Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

Peters did not immediately return a telephone call or text seeking comment and a telephone message left with Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, was not immediately returned.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She has dismissed the charges filed against her as politically motivated and has not yet entered a plea.

Mesa County, in western Colorado, is largely rural and heavily Republican. Trump won it in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% of the state’s vote.