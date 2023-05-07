X

Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
Police in Mississippi say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party.

Ocean Springs police announced the arrest in a statement Saturday evening. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information,” said Dunston, who also did not disclose what charges the suspect faces.

A celebration Friday evening erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, a coastal community of about 18,000 a few miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula was fatally shot. Six others were wounded. Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said two of them remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon, The Sun Herald reported.

The restaurant's owner said there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

