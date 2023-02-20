X
Dark Mode Toggle

Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and DAMIAN DOVARGANES, Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California in a crime that shocked the Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities, authorities said Monday.

The person was arrested in the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said.

Sheriff Robert Luna was expected to provide details at a news conference at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

O’Connell, 69, was killed just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, part of his archdiocese, in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

O’Connell was found around 1 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area for a report of a medical emergency. Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted or if his religion might have been a factor.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

O’Connell worked in South Los Angeles for years and focused on gang intervention, Angelus News reported. He later sought to broker peace between residents and law enforcement following the violent 1992 uprising after a jury acquitted four white LA police officers in the beating of Rodney King, a Black man.

Nearly two decades later, O’Connell brought the San Gabriel Valley community together to rebuild a mission there destroyed an arson attack. In recent years he also spearheaded Catholic efforts in the region to work with immigrant children and families from Central America.

Sheriff Luna called O'Connell a peacemaker and offered the agency’s condolences.

“He was a peacemaker and had a passion serving those in need while improving our community,” Sheriff Robert Luna said on Twitter.

Neighbors and parishioners left flowers and candles and prayed the rosary next to police tape in Hacienda Heights on Sunday.

Gabriela Gil, who first met O'Connell when she was pregnant with her youngest child, was among those who prayed outside O'Connell's home.

“I’ve never ever felt more understood by anyone in this world,” she said.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross in Ireland, where O’Connell was born, was shocked by the priest’s death. Bishop Fintan Gavin said in a statement that O’Connell “has always maintained his connection with family and friends in Cork” through frequent visits back to Ireland.

The violence was the latest to rock religious leaders in Los Angeles. Two Jewish men were shot and wounded last week by a gunman who authorities said had targeted them for their faith. Suspect Jaime Tran has been charged with federal hate crimes.

___ Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: WE-TV

Georgia reality star ‘Mama June’ Shannon celebrates first marriage in Panama City3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from 'CNN This Morning'
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
1h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkey, Syria
4m ago
Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, wounds 4
13m ago
Newborn saved from earthquake in Syria adopted by her aunt
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top