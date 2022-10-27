ajc logo
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona

National & World News
2 hours ago
Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Police did not release the person's name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.

Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, has said items were taken during the burglary early Tuesday, but the campaign has declined to say what is missing.

Hobbs is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor. Hobbs has received death threats stemming from falsehoods over the 2020 election in Arizona, which she oversaw as secretary of state.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

