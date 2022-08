Arozarena's early homer sends Rays past skidding Yankees 3-1

New York avoided being blanked in three straight games for the first time since 2016 when Andrew Benintendi tripled in the fifth and scored on a fielding error by third baseman Yandy Díaz on a grounder by Miguel Andújar.

Some fans booed when Andújar struck out to end the seventh with Josh Donaldson on third, and there were more when Jose Trevino struck out to end the game.

Díaz and Issac Paredes started the game with singles. One out later, Arozarena gave the Rays a 3-0 lead by lifting a 1-1 fastball into the left field seats for his 16th homer. It was Arrozarena’s fourth homer in five games after the right fielder went homerless in 16 straight games.

Cortes (9-4) allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out three, walked none and retired 19 of his final 21 hitters.

Springs (5-3) got 10 outs on the ground and held New York to one run and two hits in five innings.

Pete Fairbanks pitched a perfect sixth, Brooks Raley got the first two outs of the seventh after Donaldson singled and Shawn Armstrong got the next three outs.

Jason Adam needed four pitches to retire major league home run leader Aaron Judge with a runner on to end the eighth.

Adam also fanned two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right hamate bone) went 0 for 2 as the designated hitter for Triple-A Durham. He was expected to play five innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right big toe) missed his third straight game. He is day-to-day but a decision on putting him on the injured list could come Wednesday or Thursday. … OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles tendon) could begin a rehab assignment in the next few days. … OF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) said he is hoping to find out soon if his walking boot can come off.

UP NEXT:

Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.40 ERA) opposes New York RHP Domingo Germán (1-2, 4.18) on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes waits as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs the bases on a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays' Jeffrey Springs pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates with Isaac Paredes (17) after Arozarena hit a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) watches as center fielder Jose Siri loses control of a ball hit by New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)