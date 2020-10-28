Arozarena's breakout postseason not quite enough for Rays

Tampa Bay acquired Arozarena and utilityman José Martínez in a January trade that sent touted pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis.

Arozarena missed the start of this season after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was working out at the team's alternate training site when the Rays traded Martínez to the Cubs on Aug. 30, clearing the way for his promotion.

The 25-year-old Arozarena hit .281 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games during his first season with Tampa Bay, helping the team win the AL East for the first time in 10 years.

Arozarena put together a strong finish to the season, and then carried his momentum into the playoffs. He went 12 for 20 with three homers in his first five postseason games.

His last homer in the World Series, an opposite-field drive to right in the first, gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in Game 6. There were runners on first and second when he batted again in the second, but he struck out swinging for the final out of the inning.

Arozarena also singled with two outs in the fifth, but was stranded there when Austin Meadows bounced out.

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits home run during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates a home run during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez