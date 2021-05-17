Around 1,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

The spokesman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name, explained that the crossings began at 2 a.m. in the border area known as Benzú and were then followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

He also said Spanish authorities were in touch with their Moroccan counterparts, but that it was too soon to say whether the Moroccans would be deported.

More than 100 young Moroccans also swam into the Spanish territory at the end of April. Authorities said most of them were returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults.

Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum status. It only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.

