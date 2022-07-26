Aronofsky, Iñarritu films set for Venice Film Festival

There are 23 films total playing in competition, including Aronofosky’s “The Whale,” from A24, starring Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things’” Sadie Sink. It’ll be Aronofosky's first time back on the Lido since he brought “Black Swan” in 2010. Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” from MGM and Amazon, about young love, a road trip and trying to outrun your past, reteams the director with his “Call Me By Your Name” star and Venice-regular Chalamet.

It’s not the only cinematic reunion in the bunch. There is also Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter” starring Tilda Swinton, and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” follow-up “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” from Searchlight, with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing lifelong friends on a remote island.

Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” starring Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman is also among the competition titles. Adapted from his own play, “The Son,” from Sony, is one part of a trilogy that includes his Oscar-winner “The Father.” Todd Field also has “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett as a renowned composer and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Focus Features is releasing the drama in theaters on Oct. 7.

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi will premiere his new film “No Bears” in competition. Panahi last week was ordered to serve out a six-year prison sentence as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure. Four Iranian films are playing across all the sections this year, including Vahid Jalilvand’s “Beyond the Wall.”

Barbera said Panahi and the other incarcerated Iranian filmmakers were, “Guilty only of having exercised their right to freedom of expression.”

Documentary auteur Frederick Wiseman has the narrative film “A Couple." And Laura Poitras will premiere her documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” in competition as well.

This year's main competition jury is being led by Julianne Moore and includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film "Happening" won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro ("Never Let Me Go") and Iranian actor Leila Hatami ("A Separation").

Aside from “Don’t Worry Darling,” other films debuting out of competition include Walter Hill’s “Dead For a Dollar,” with Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz; Bill Poland’s “Dreamin’ Wild,” with Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins playing musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson; Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener” with Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver; and Ti West’s “Pearl” with Mia Goth.

Venice, which runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 10, is just the first of many fall film festivals that will help narrow the playing field for the awards season to come. The Toronto International Film Festival starts soon after on Sept. 8, followed by the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 15 and the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30.

