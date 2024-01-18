Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by customs over a luxury watch after arriving in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event.

The former movie star and California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2½ hours, he said on Thursday.

Goods over the value of 430 euros ($467) that will stay in the European Union have to be declared and, where appropriate, duty paid on them. German daily Bild, which first reported on the incident, reported that the allegedly undeclared watch made by Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet was valued at about 20,000 euros ($21,739) by Schwarzenegger, for whom it was specially produced.