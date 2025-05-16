Army to place large metal plates on DC streets to protect them from tanks during June parade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army will place large metal plates at key points on the streets of Washington to better protect the pavement from the movements of 25 M1 Abrams main battle tanks set to roll through the capital on June 14, a U.S. official told the Associated Press.

The tanks are a key part of a parade that will honor the Army's 250th birthday and fall on President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. Since it was announced, the parade has grown in scope and participation, and one of the highlights will be columns of tanks rolling in formation along Constitution Avenue. Each Abrams tank can weigh 60 tons or more and carry a crew of four.

Concerns over the tanks' weight, and what that would do to D.C.'s streets, ultimately kept them from being used for a parade during Trump's first term. The metal plates are seen as the best way to protect the streets Each plate weighs hundreds of pounds and will be placed at points along the parade route where the tanks will turn — and where their metal and rubber-shoed tracking that helps them move can do the most damage, the official said.