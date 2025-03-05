Army surrounds South Sudan vice president's home as his allies are arrested

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudanese soldiers surrounded Vice President Riek Machar's home in the capital on Wednesday and several of his allies were arrested after an armed group allied to him overran an army base in the country's north.

Machar, whose political rivalry with President Salva Kiir has in the past exploded into civil war, said last month that the firing of several of his allies from posts in the government threatened the 2018 peace deal between him and Kiir that ended a five-year civil war in which more than 400,000 people were killed.

Deputy army chief Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, also loyal to Machar, was detained Tuesday over the fighting in the north, while Machar ally and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol was arrested Wednesday alongside his bodyguards and family. No reason was given for the arrests.