Army: Slain Texas soldier's family entitled to compensation

Army officials said they will continue to keep Guillén's family informed, including on policy revisions “to ensure Army culture continues to put people first and honors Vanessa’s life.”

“We appreciate all the information we can get and hope we learn everything about Vanessa’s murder so this never happens again,” said Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillén family.

Separate investigations into Guillén’s death continue, including a criminal probe and an independent review of into the command’s response when Guillén disappeared.

According to the Army's report, Guillén "died by homicide" at 11 a.m. on April 22. Her remains were found July 1, when police confronted Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself. A civilian is accused of helping Robinson dispose of Guillén's body and has pleaded not guilty to destruction of evidence. She is awaiting trial.

The "I Am Vanessa Guillen Act," introduced in Congress in September, would remove decisions on whether to prosecute members of the military for sexual assault or sexual harassment from the military chain of command.