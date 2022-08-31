ajc logo
X

Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires

FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier on April 27, 2022. The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a "small number" of engine fires. (John Pennell/U.S. Army via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier on April 27, 2022. The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a "small number" of engine fires. (John Pennell/U.S. Army via AP, File)

National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon.

The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. Smith said there were no injuries or deaths associated with the fires but the Army temporarily grounded the fleet out of an abundance of caution.

The Chinook is the Army's key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta parents charged with murder in death of 7-week-old girl9h ago
‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October
7h ago
Atlanta awards $8.2 million to select small businesses and nonprofits
8h ago
Pilots to picket Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson and other airports
10h ago
Pilots to picket Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson and other airports
10h ago
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
3h ago
The Latest
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
6m ago
Mets closer Díaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off
10m ago
Venus Williams out of US Open in 1st round for 2nd time
21m ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
17h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top