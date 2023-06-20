X

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage.

Hammer's attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced.

The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. They cited a lack of evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hammer said on Instagram that after a long public silence that "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared."

Allegations of sexual violence from women early in 2021 derailed Hammer’s career, and he has not worked in Hollywood since.

Hammer and Chambers separated, and she filed for divorce, in 2020.

The 36-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Chambers, 40, is a television personality who has had shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel.

The two began dating in 2007 and married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

The terms of their agreement were not revealed, and are often sealed from public view in such cases.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade6h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
1h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
1m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
1m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
4h ago
The Latest
Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is the world's terrorism hot spot with half of...
8m ago
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
12m ago
FIFPRO releases report on disparities in Women's World Cup qualifying
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
14h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top