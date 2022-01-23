Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan.

In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said when he decided to take the post, “I was relying on the proposal made to me, according to which the new presidential institution will have tools, opportunities to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy.”