Armenian PM: Hotline with Azerbaijan set up after clashes

Russia has deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal.

The peace agreement was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan but was seen as a betrayal by the opposition in Armenia. Pashinyan defended it as the only way to prevent the Armenian forces from losing control over the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The 2020 peace deal envisaged a transport corridor via Armenia that would link Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan region — a plan resented by the Armenian opposition, which also fears that Armenian interests could be compromised by the planned demarcation of the border.

About 2,000 opposition supporters rallied in central Yerevan on Tuesday, urging Pashinyan to make the demarcation agreement public before signing it and rejecting plans for the transport corridor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Friday.

Pashinyan and Aliyev are also expected to meet in Brussels for the EU-sponsored talks on Dec. 15.