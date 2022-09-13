ajc logo
X

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
Armenia’s prime minister says that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (AP) — Forty-nine Armenian soldiers have been killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan, the country's prime minister said Tuesday. Azerbaijan resonded that it had been retaliating following Armenian attacks.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijani forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces had fired on army positions in three districts of the country and that Armenian saboteurs planted mines in the areas. It said Azerbaijani forces suffered unspecified casualties and that “definitive retaliatory measures were taken.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs20h ago
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week
15h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
11h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
14h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
14h ago
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
14h ago
The Latest
Men carry chickens home after buying them at Sholla Market, the day before the Ethiopian New Year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Once home to one of Africa's fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
7m ago
New wildfires hit southwestern France amid record heat
15m ago
German man convicted of murder after killing over mask rules
29m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top