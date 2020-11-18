Armenia raises Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll to 2,425

Health Minister Arsen Torosian said a new tally showed that 2,425 Armenian forces died in the recent conflict, about 1,000 more than previously reported. Azerbaijan has not revealed its number of military casualties.

In a Facebook statement presenting his "road map" for “ensuring democratic stability in Armenia,” Pashinian once again said that he considers himself “responsible for the situation."

“I also bear the responsibility for overcoming the situation and ensuring stability and security in the country,” the prime minister said, adding that he was “fully engaged in this work.”

Pashinian's plan calls for resuming the negotiation process over Nagorno-Karabakh under the auspices of the Minsk Group, which was set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The prime minister's “road map” also envisions returning Nagorno-Karabakh residents who fled the region to their homes, restoring damaged infrastructure in areas that remain under the control of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist authorities, and helping wounded soldiers and the families of those who were killed in the fighting.

Pashinian promised reforms of Armenia's military and changes to the country's election regulations, as well as to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and to restore economic activity in his country.

“In June 2021, I will present a report on the implementation of the 'road map', and the decision on further actions will be made with the people's opinion and reaction taken into account,” Pashinian assured.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The fighting that erupted late September marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations in over a quarter century.

A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

An ethnic Armenian refugee Bella Khachateryan, left, holds her daughter Rita as she returns to her flat in Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Russian peacekeepers have started to move into the region, a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the peacekeepers accompanied about 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Ethnic Armenians refugee stand at their bags as they return to Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Russian peacekeepers have started to move into the region, a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the peacekeepers accompanied about 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

An Armenian soldier drives a self-propelled artillery unit during the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

A Russian peacekeeper speaks on a satellite phone at a checkpoint on the road to Shusha in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Russian peacekeepers have started to move into the region, a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the peacekeepers accompanied about 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Ethnic Armenians refugees stand with their bags and wait for their relatives as they return to Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Russian peacekeepers have started to move into the region, a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the peacekeepers accompanied about 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Ethnic Armenians drink vodka during their last dinner before leaving their homes in the village of Maraga, in the Martakert area, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Ethnic Armenians load pig carcasses into a minibus as they prepare to leave their home in the village of Maraga, in the Martakert area, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

An Armenian self-propelled artillery unit rolls on a road during the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits