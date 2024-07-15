Nation & World News

Armenia launches joint military drills with the US amid souring ties with old ally Russia

Armenia has launched joint military drills with the United States
By AVET DEMOURIAN – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia on Monday launched joint military drills with the United States, a move that reflects its leader's efforts to forge closer ties with the U.S. and other Western allies as the country's relations with old ally Russia sour.

The “Eagle Partner” war games are aimed at increasing interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, according to Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

They involve Armenian peacekeeping forces, servicemen of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard. It wasn't immediately clear how many troops were taking part.

The exercises were scheduled to last through July 24.

Russia has been Armenia’s main economic partner and ally since the 1991 Soviet collapse. Landlocked Armenia, which used to be part of the Soviet Union, hosts a Russian military base and is part of the Moscow-led security alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Armenia's ties with Russia, however, have grown increasingly strained since Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign last year to take the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule there.

Armenian authorities accused Russian peacekeepers who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after a previous round of hostilities in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan’s onslaught. Moscow rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn’t have a mandate to intervene.

Russia has engaged in a delicate balancing act, trying to preserve close relations with Armenia while also maintaining warm ties with Azerbaijan and its main ally Turkey, a key economic partner for Moscow amid Western sanctions.

The Kremlin has been angered by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's efforts to deepen Armenia's ties with the West and distance his country from Moscow-dominated alliances. Russia was particularly vexed by Armenia's decision to join the International Criminal Court, which last year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes connected to Russia's war in Ukraine.

As the rift with Russia kept widening, Armenia froze its participation in the Russian-dominated security alliance, canceled its involvement in joint military drills and snubbed the bloc's summits.

In September 2023, Armenia also held the "Eagle Partner" drills, eliciting dismay in Moscow, where officials called the move "unfriendly."

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: AP

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand
32m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brian Harman starts his British Open title defense by returning the claret jug
9m ago
The Latest: Trump is expected to announce his VP pick as RNC begins
11m ago
Trump is expected to pick his vice presidential nominee on Monday, first day of the GOP...
13m ago
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee