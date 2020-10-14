Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions rise amid claims of new attacks

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijan of firing at a hospital in the region and called it “a war crime," but didn't elaborate on whether there were any casualties.

The recent fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted on Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the conflict. It has killed hundreds despite numerous calls for peace.

After more than 10 hours of marathon talks in Moscow, foreign ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a cease-fire deal that took effect Saturday.

Russia has a security pact with Armenia but also has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan, allowing it to be a mediator. It also co-chairs the so-called Minsk Group, set up by the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict, along with France and the United States, who also try to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table.

Immediately after the deal took effect, both Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of breaching it with continued attacks.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly criticized the Minsk Group for stalling the peace process and said its ally Turkey should be involved.

“What matters is for Turkey to be at this table. And it already is,” Aliyev said in an interview broadcast Wednesday, pointing out that he discussed the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh with both the Russian and the Turkish presidents, and Russia's defense minister has recently talked about it to the Turkish defense minister.

“Turkey is there (in the process of settling the conflict) and we will do our best to ensure that it continues to be there,” Aliyev said.

Turkey has publicly sided with Baku and vowed to help Azerbaijan reclaim its territory. Turkey’s newly assertive role reflects President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ambitions to expand his nation’s clout.

Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said an in interview Tuesday that Ankara wouldn't object to four-way peace talks involving Russia and Turkey as allies of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The Minsk group is not able to produce a solution for the past 30 years. Are we to wait another 30 years? In this case we need to think of another mechanism," Kalin said.

Turkey’s highly visible role in the conflict raised painful memories in Armenia, where an estimated 1.5 million died in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915. The event is widely viewed by historians as genocide, but Turkey denies that.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian accused Azerbaijan and Turkey of continuing “Turkey’s genocidal policy” toward Armenians.

Associated Press writers Aida Sultanova in Baku, Azerbaijan, Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed to this report.

A man carries belongings from his damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Cozkun Credit: Ismail Cozkun

A man walks amongst the debris of damaged houses two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Cozkun Credit: Ismail Cozkun

A man moves debris in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A sniper of Nagorno-Karabakh's militia observes the land ahead during a military conflict near Hadrut, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia to try to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the region in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man looks at the remains of destroyed houses two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A model of the Holy Savior Cathedral stands inside the Cathedral, damaged by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A cat sits in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman walks past a building destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited