GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach

Armed robbery at St. Louis Cardinals complex in Dominican Republic leaves players, staff 'shaken'

Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday
National & World News
By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Dominican Republic police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press that the suspects bound and gagged a security guard and stole watches, rings, necklaces and other items from athletes and personnel.

Pesqueira said the suspects used the guard's shoelaces to tie his wrists and ankles together. No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said.

A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals said baseball equipment was also stolen. Players and staff at the complex were shaken, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

“This was scary on many fronts,” Mozeliak said in the statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

Pesqueira said he did not have details of all the items stolen or the total value because police are waiting for the baseball academy to provide a list of everything taken.

The suspects have not been identified, Pesqueira said.

___

