Armed robbers target Tigers' Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country

Authorities say the Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic has been targeted in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and RONALD BLUM
36 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.

One man was apprehended and police are searching for four others who entered the complex with guns, restrained the security guard and went to the players' rooms to steal valuables and cash, Dominican Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press.

The robbery happened days after the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the country was hit. The facilities of the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, a person familiar with the robberies told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose the details publicly.

Nobody was hurt in the Tigers' and Cardinals' robberies, authorities said.

Dominican police are investigating whether the robberies are connected. Five men also broke into the Cardinals complex, bound and gagged the security guard, and stole belongings from players and staff members.

“The corresponding cameras are being taken to strengthen the investigative process and we hope in the next few hours to give a conclusive answer to this case,” Pesqueira said.

Another person familiar with the robberies said the suspects attempted to steal a safe but failed at the Tigers complex. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The Tigers complex is located in a rural area of San Pedro de Macorís. Tigers general manager Scott Harris said earlier this month the team bought land in the country to build a new training facility, adding the project was in the design phase.

A Tigers spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that players and staff members at their complex were “shaken” by the robbery.

“This was scary on many fronts,” Mozeliak said in a statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

Blum reported from New York.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market
