Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

Hussein released one of the hostages, who left by ambulance. Cellphone video footage from earlier shows the disgruntled man with his shotgun, demanding his money back. In another video, two police officers behind the locked bank entrance asked the man to release at least one of the hostages, but he refused.

A customer at the bank who fled the building as the situation escalated, told local media that he was demanding to withdraw $2,000 dollars to pay for his hospitalized father's medical bills. His brother Atef, standing outside the bank, told the Associated Press that his brother would be willing to turn himself in if the bank gave him money to help with his father's medical bills and family expenses.

“My brother is not a scoundrel, he is a decent man,” Atef al-Sheikh Hussein told the AP. “He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters gathered in the area, chanting slogans against the Lebanese government and banks, hoping that Hussein would receive his trapped savings. Some bystanders even hailed him as a hero.

“What led us to this situation is the state's failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks' and Central Bank's actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it's a weekly allowance,” said Dina Abou Zor, a lawyer with the legal and advocacy group the Depositors' Union among the protesters. “And this has led to people taking matters into their own hands.”

In January, a coffee shop owner successfully withdrew $50,000 trapped in a bank branch in eastern Lebanon after holding bank staff hostage, and threatening to kill them.

Lebanon has yet to implement formal capital controls since the onset of the economic crisis.

Combined Shape Caption A man shouts inside the bank as he holds hostages at gunpoint in Beirut,, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla