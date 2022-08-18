ajc logo
X

Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

Flames burn beyond fashion designer Giorgio Armani's villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The designer and his guests evacuated overnight to a boat in the port, and the flames stopped short of the property, according to his press office. (Armani Press Office Via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Flames burn beyond fashion designer Giorgio Armani's villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The designer and his guests evacuated overnight to a boat in the port, and the flames stopped short of the property, according to his press office. (Armani Press Office Via AP)

National & World News
12 minutes ago
Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight

MILAN (AP) — Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others were forced to flee from their vacation villas overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish the remnants of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Thursday.

A photo shows flames that appear to encroach on Armani’s villa, but his press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor overnight.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency two Canadairs were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.

"After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal," Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

Local officials appealed for any information that would help identify the cause of the blaze, which started in two points 400 meters (a quarter-mile) apart.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and the Tunisia, is a popular beach and trekking destination that includes ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause at the end of the Armani Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris. Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 that arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: Michel Euler

FILE - Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause at the end of the Armani Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris. Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 that arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause at the end of the Armani Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris. Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 that arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Editors' Picks
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena14h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
9h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
11h ago
Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland
13h ago
Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland
13h ago
A look at the world's skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower
2h ago
The Latest
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
3m ago
Wildfires kill at least 26 in eastern Algeria
16m ago
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
23m ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
14h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
22h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top