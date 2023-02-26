Armani at heart of new doc examining birth of Milan fashion

The documentary gives due credit to Armani for putting Milan ready-to-wear on the map in the 1980s with the creation of the deconstructed jacket that made menswear sexy and relaxed, as epitomized by Richard Gere in “American Gigolo.”

“Fashion made me grow up and become someone. It was not easy initially, as I didn’t feel up to it, but slowly I gained courage to want to be someone in this adventure,″ Armani said upon arrival at the premiere.