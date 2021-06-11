Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop

In a statement provided last month to television station KARK, Col. Bill Bryant said over the last five years, troopers have seen a 52% increase in the number of drivers who ignore traffic stops troopers initiate.

“In every case a state trooper has used a PIT maneuver, the fleeing driver could have chosen to end the pursuit by doing what all law-abiding citizens do every day when a police officer turns on the blue lights – they pull over and stop," the statement said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Friday called for state legislators to investigate the use of the maneuver.

“These deadly maneuvers are a reminder that police are routinely escalating mere traffic violations into dangerous situations that endanger the lives of all motorists," Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in a statement.

Harper suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash, as well as mental and emotional distress, lost work, attorney costs and other expenses, the lawsuit alleges. She was pregnant at the time of the crash, but her baby, who is now four months old, doesn't appear to have suffered any residual effects from the crash, Harper's attorney Andrew Norwood said.

This screen shot taken from dash cam video owned by the Arkansas State Police shows the moment before an Arkansas State Police trooper Rodney Dunn hit her car in an attempt to pull her over in Pulaski County, Arkansas in July 2020. An Arkansas woman is suing the state police after she says a trooper crashed into her car, causing it to flip, after she didn't immediately pull over for a traffic stop. An attorney for Janice Nicole Harper filed the lawsuit last month, May 2021, in Pulaski County against trooper Rodney Dunn and the Arkansas State Police. (Arkansas State Police via AP). Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited