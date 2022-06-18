Arkansas routs 2nd-seeded Stanford 17-2 in CWS opener

Noland threw only 79 pitches on a hot, humid afternoon when the feels-like temperature reached 106 degrees. He induced 11 groundball outs and seven flyouts, and his only strikeout came in the sixth inning. Other than Jones' homer, all the Cardinal mustered against him were five singles and a walk.

Razorbacks fans rose and gave him an ovation, many of them “Calling the Hogs,” as he hugged teammates and walked from the mound to the dugout.

Williams (8-4) struggled for a third straight start in the NCAA Tournament. He gave up a triple to Braydon Webb on the game’s first pitch, hit a batter and issued a walk but got out of the inning down only 1-0.

Williams settled down the next three innings, then gave up back-to-back singles in the fifth before Lanzilli hammered a changeup a dozen rows into the left-center seats to make it 4-1.

When Robert Moore followed with a base hit, the day was over for Williams, who has allowed 16 runs in his last 10 1/3 innings (13.94 ERA).

The Hogs, who managed only three hits in a 5-0 loss to Stanford in February, went on to hand the Cardinal the worst loss in a CWS since Arizona State hammered Wichita State 19-1 in 1988.

It was Arkansas' first win over the Cardinal since the 1985 CWS.

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) rounds second for a triple in the first inning against Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) rounds second for a triple in the first inning against Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) scores a run against Stanford catcher Kody Huff (25) in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) scores a run against Stanford catcher Kody Huff (25) in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) slides to third base for a triple in the first inning as Stanford third baseman Drew Bowser (2) fields the late throw during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Arkansas Braydon Webb (24) slides to third base for a triple in the first inning as Stanford third baseman Drew Bowser (2) fields the late throw during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Stanford right fielder Braden Montgomery (6) misses catching the ball against Arkansas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Stanford right fielder Braden Montgomery (6) misses catching the ball against Arkansas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates his home run with Carter Graham (31) in the first inning against Arkansas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates his home run with Carter Graham (31) in the first inning against Arkansas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson