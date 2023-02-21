Arkansas officer involved in violent arrest back on the job

“Please understand, by making this formal declaration regarding Officer Riddle, I am not making a formal statement regarding the other two involved law enforcement officers," she wrote.

In federal court, King and White have pleaded not guilty to using excessive force by hitting Worcester multiple times as he lay on the ground. They are scheduled to go to trial in April.

Former Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante fired both deputies in October.

Damante has said Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of deputies. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

The three officers were suspended after the video came to light. Television station KHBS/KHOG first reported Riddle's reinstatement over the weekend.

Policing experts have said the video raises red flags, saying that blows to the head amount to a potentially deadly use of force that's justified only when someone poses a current and serious threat.

Worcester, who has filed a federal lawsuit against the three officers, was treated at a hospital then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond. Worcester's lawsuit said he has permanent injuries and will need continued medical treatment.