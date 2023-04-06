Arkansas House OKs social media age verification requirement

The proposals come as parents and lawmakers are growing increasingly concerned about kids and teenagers’ social media use and how platforms affect youth mental health.

“This is just common sense. One ill-advised moment online can mean a lifetime of pain offline,” Sanders said at a news conference announcing the legislation. “Kids are not prepared for that kind of responsibility, and they’re certainly not prepared for the world of dangerous content that big tech companies make readily available.”

The restrictions would only apply to social media platforms that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. If Sanders signs the measure, it would take effect in September.

Opponents of such restrictions have said the measures raise privacy concerns, noting that it would require any user to verify their age.

“People in Arkansas should not have to hand over their driver’s license just to access free websites,” Jason Kelley with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said in a statement. “By forcing people to do so, the law essentially stops people in the state from accessing vast parts of the web unless the government approves it.”

Critics have also questioned whether the legislation could have unintended consequences, especially for youth already facing a mental health crisis.

“There are far better ways to solve this problem than legislating the government-mandated collection of sensitive personal information, which could unintentionally limit access to online communities that provide health and education resources and increase opportunities for fraudulent actors to seek sensitive data from consumers,” Ruthie Barko, executive director for the central U.S. for TechNet, a group of technology CEOs and senior executives, said in a statement.