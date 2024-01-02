Arkansas family identified in house explosion that killed 4 in Michigan

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people from an Arkansas family were publicly identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal house explosion in Michigan over the weekend.

Authorities said the explosion Saturday was likely caused by flammable fuel in the air and not a result of foul play.

The dead were identified as Hope Bragg, 51, husband Don Bragg, 53, and their children, Kenneth Bragg, 22, and Elizabeth Bragg, 19, all from Monticello, Arkansas, the Northfield Township Police Department said.