BreakingNews
Power restored to Forsyth water plant; residents urged to conserve

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says 'yes' to boyfriend's hospital proposal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
30 minutes ago
X
An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered fractured vertebrae and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said "yes" to her boyfriend's hospital proposal.

Chris Whitehill said he planned to propose to Amber Harris during their vacation in the park this week, but after spending just one night there, an encounter with a bison upended those plans.

The couple from the Phoenix area had walked to a lodge for some coffee on Monday and decided to walk through a field to Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming, Harris posted on Facebook the next day.

They waited for some people and about 20 elk to leave the area before continuing. They also noticed two bison. They watched one “drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would,” she wrote. “He got up on his feet and started walking, then running toward us.”

The bison "struck her head-on and she was airborne," Whitehill told KPNX-TV in Phoenix. "I think she did one or two backflips in the air, and I was screaming and yelling trying to distract him. She landed pretty hard on her back."

Harris, 47, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she recovering from seven fractured vertebrae, collapsed lungs and bruising.

Whitehill "got down on one knee beside my hospital bed," Monday night, Harris wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the ring on her finger. "Without any hesitation I said yes!"

Whitehill started a GoFundMe campaign for Harris' medical bills. In an update posted Thursday, he said Harris does not need surgery but does have to wear a back brace to keep her spine immobilized.

The bison attack was the first in Yellowstone in just over a year, park officials said.

Editors' Picks

YSL Trial: Rapper Young Thug denied bond a third time1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

NEW: Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
44m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Several Georgia voting locations closed in rural Lincoln County
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to disqualify Fulton DA Willis — again
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to disqualify Fulton DA Willis — again
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A travel guide's warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge...
6m ago
Harris targets Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis
11m ago
Alabama GOP shows little willingness to follow court orders for 2nd Black congressional...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
5h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
4h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top