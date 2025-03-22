Arizona State tabs Grand Canyon's Molly Miller as next women's basketball coach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State is hiring Grand Canyon's Molly Miller as its next women's basketball coach.

Miller replaces Natasha Adair, who was fired earlier this month after going 29-62 in three seasons.

Miller had a successful run across town at GCU, leading the Lopes to their first Western Athletic Conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Grand Canyon took a 30-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament before losing to Baylor in the first round.