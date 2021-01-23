Arizona sheriff's office investigating fatal tour bus crash

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office showed the bus on its side on a road that curves through Joshua trees with no snow or rain in the remote area.

Kingman Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Teri Williams said 40 people were released after treatment Friday for minor injuries while three others who were seriously injured remained hospitalized Saturday and two additional seriously injured patients were transferred Friday to an unspecified Las Vegas hospital. The two transferred patients' conditions weren't known.

No identities were released, and it wasn't immediately known whether the passengers were in a group or where they were from.

The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, about 2 1/2 hours from Las Vegas and outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park. The tourist destination sits on the Hualapai reservation and is best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet (21 meters) from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) below.

In a statement issued late Friday, the Hualapai Tribe and its businesses said they were saddened by the rollover and that safety is the highest priority for guests, employees and vendors.