ajc logo
X

Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race

National & World News
By JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged.

The ruling on Friday by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen came after Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota, acknowledged his client hadn’t gained enough votes during his litigation to change the outcome of the race. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history.

“You haven’t met the burden,” Jantzen told La Sota shortly before ruling against Hamadeh.

As part of the litigation, the parties in the case were allowed to inspect a sample of 2,300 ballots. Through the inspection, Hamadeh said he gained a net six votes, while Mayes maintained she netted three votes.

“If you extrapolate the numbers, they are not going to get us to 511 votes if you take the sample we have,” said La Sota, who had pushed for a larger sample size.

Hamadeh, whose race is the subject of a separate automatic recount conducted by the state due the close results, complained in a tweet about election operations in Maricopa County and said his team “will await the results of the recount before deciding our next steps.”

Andrew Gaona, an attorney representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said the lawsuit was a “spectacular waste of everyone’s time.”

Under Arizona law, Hamadeh faced the high bar of proving not just that election officials erred but that he would have won without their misconduct.

In his lawsuit he alleged that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters. He also alleges his race was affected by improper handling of ballots that were duplicated or adjudicated by people because they could not be read by tabulators.

Dan Barr, an attorney representing Mayes, said Hamadeh didn’t present evidence to his claims. “What on earth are we doing here?” Barr asked during closing arguments. “People can’t file complaints (over elections) with no facts.”

A court hearing is scheduled Thursday to present results of recounts in the races for attorney general, state superintendent and for a state legislative seat.

Another judge is considering Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss to Hobbs in the governor’s race. ___

This story has been corrected to show that the attorney general's race will be part of a hearing Thursday, not in another hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit2h ago

Credit: TNS

Final Jan. 6 report details Trump’s ‘reckless’ attempt to overturn Georgia vote
7h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
11h ago

Credit: Paul Hokanson

Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team
2h ago

Credit: Paul Hokanson

Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team
2h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Verdict reached at Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion trial
5m ago
Judge kept FTX execs' plea deals secret to get founder to US
11m ago
US judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
9h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top