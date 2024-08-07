Arizona prosecutors asked grand jurors not to indict Trump in state's fake electors case

The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.

The court records filed by the Arizona attorney general’s office contain exchanges between prosecutors and the grand jurors, who heard 18 days' of testimony.

As grand jurors were considering possible charges, a prosecutor asked them not to indict Trump, citing a U.S. Justice Department policy that limits the prosecution of someone for the same crime twice. The prosecutor, who isn’t identified in the records, also didn’t know whether authorities had all the evidence they would need to charge Trump at that time.