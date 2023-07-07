Arizona governor makes contraceptive medications available over the counter at pharmacies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago
X
Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription under a governor's order announced Thursday

PHOENIX (AP) — Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription under a governor's order announced Thursday.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said the rule will go into effect immediately. It applies to self-administered birth control such as hormonal and oral contraceptives, and patients 18 or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test.

“We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life," the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Over 20 states have statutes that let pharmacists dispense FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives without a prescription, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Hobbs has used her executive powers in recent weeks to promote reproductive freedom. In June she issued a sweeping executive order effectively stripping prosecutors of their ability to pursue charges against anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion.

She also plans to support legislation next year that would codify access to birth control.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Marriage built to last: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary
4h ago

Credit: TNS

SPECIAL REPORT: Titan passengers’ final hours before deadly implosion
3h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
4h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

‘Profound loss’: Funeral is Monday for Georgia deputy shot during traffic stop
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti's armed...
20m ago
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
30m ago
2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 55, including 8 children
43m ago
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
6h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top