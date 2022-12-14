ajc logo
X

Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

National & World News
11 minutes ago
The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger

PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.

While the gag may have caused the officer's heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.

The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver's face blurred on its Twitter account.

Officials say they appreciate the “festive flair” but that the driver's action was still illegal.

They are urging motorists to follow traffic laws.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack1h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump
2h ago

Alleged gang co-founder negotiates guilty plea, agrees to testify
1h ago

Alleged gang co-founder negotiates guilty plea, agrees to testify
1h ago

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Live updates | France-Morocco in the World Cup semifinals
7m ago
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns
8m ago
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women's pro soccer
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
22h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top